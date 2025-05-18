We are proud, hardworking Kannadigas, bike taxi drivers tell state government

BENGALURU: Over 100 bike taxi drivers from across Karnataka, under the banner -- Bike Taxi Association (BTA) -- peacefully gathered at Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy’s office here on Saturday to submit a formal representation, seeking a regulatory framework for bike taxi operations in the state.

The drivers stressed severe livelihood impact of the current policy vacuum, highlighting that over 6 lakh local riders depend on bike taxi services for income, with over 75 per cent relying on it as their primary source of livelihood. The memorandum called for a fair, inclusive, and sustainable policy that reflects the essential role bike taxis play in Karnataka’s transport ecosystem.

“Over 6 lakh riders, both men and women -- depend on this profession as their primary source of income. Many of us are proud Kannadigas, working hard every day to earn a dignified living. Bike taxi services provide us with the flexibility we need to support our families and contribute to a more sustainable transport system.

We urge the government to recognise our right to work and include us in Karnataka’s growth story by framing an inclusive policy,” said BTA president Adi Narayanan, after handing over the memorandum to the transport minister.

They argued that bike taxis and delivery two-wheelers fall under the same legal provisions of Section 66 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988. They urged the government to issue clear operational guidelines, noting that more than 50 lakh rides are facilitated each month in Bengaluru alone, serving over 20 lakh commuters.

They underlined that over 80 per cent of bike taxi riders are local Kannadigas, including many women, who have been working with dignity for the past six years. They expressed readiness to pay any required permit fees or taxes to continue their services legally.