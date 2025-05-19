Anti-terror diplomacy: Tejasvi Surya, Brijesh Chowta among key delegates

BENGALURU: In a significant diplomatic initiative to take India’s message against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism to the global stage, Members of Parliament Tejasvi Surya (Bengaluru South) and Capt Brijesh Chowta (Dakshina Kannada) will be part of high-level delegations visiting multiple countries across the Americas and Europe.
Surya will join a delegation to the United States and Latin America, led by senior Congress MP Shashi Tharoor. It is one of the seven multi-party delegations constituted by the Modi government to reach out to 32 countries and the European Union. These teams include retired diplomats to assist the government with strategic and policy inputs to ensure a coherent and well-articulated stance.
Surya said, “Will be joining Dr. @ShashiTharoor in the Indian delegation of MPs to the Americas. We will take to the world India’s message against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism and our demonstrated determination to put an end to it. Grateful to PM Sri @narendramodi Ji, HM Sri @AmitShah Ji, EAM @DrSJaishankar and MPA @KirenRijiju for this responsibility.”
‘MPs across parties united against terror’
Highlighting the importance of recent military action, Tejasvi Surya said, “Operation Sindoor signified a precise, measured and morally justified response to Pakistan-backed terrorism.
The operation has become a global call for justice, and through this visit, MPs across party lines will unitedly reinforce India’s stand in combating terror.”
The delegation will visit the Americas from May 23 to June 6. Brijesh Chowta will be part of another delegation heading to Russia, Greece, Spain, Slovenia, and Latvia beginning May 22.
He expressed immense pride in representing India at an international platform, stating on social media, “My first opportunity to represent Bharat at a world forum could not have been better than this.”
Chowta told TNIE, “As a fauji, I am extremely proud of the way we avenged the cowardly terror attack with Operation Sindoor.” He credited Modi for the opportunity and emphasised that the delegation’s mission is twofold -- to affirm India’s commitment to peace and to expose what he called “Pakistan’s sinister design of the past seven-and-a-half decades to create terror in India and spread jihad.”