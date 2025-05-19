Anti-terror diplomacy: Tejasvi Surya, Brijesh Chowta among key delegates

BENGALURU: In a significant diplomatic initiative to take India’s message against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism to the global stage, Members of Parliament Tejasvi Surya (Bengaluru South) and Capt Brijesh Chowta (Dakshina Kannada) will be part of high-level delegations visiting multiple countries across the Americas and Europe.

Surya will join a delegation to the United States and Latin America, led by senior Congress MP Shashi Tharoor. It is one of the seven multi-party delegations constituted by the Modi government to reach out to 32 countries and the European Union. These teams include retired diplomats to assist the government with strategic and policy inputs to ensure a coherent and well-articulated stance.

Surya said, “Will be joining Dr. @ShashiTharoor in the Indian delegation of MPs to the Americas. We will take to the world India’s message against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism and our demonstrated determination to put an end to it. Grateful to PM Sri @narendramodi Ji, HM Sri @AmitShah Ji, EAM @DrSJaishankar and MPA @KirenRijiju for this responsibility.”