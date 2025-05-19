Father of Bengaluru techie, mowed down for refusing to buy cigarettes, urges government to deliver justice

HASSAN: Narayan, the father of Sanjay (29), a techie who was recently murdered after a car hit his motorcycle in Sanjay Nagar, Bengaluru, has urged the government to deliver justice for his son.

Speaking to media persons here on Sunday, Narayan said that Sanjay’s marriage was scheduled for next week. He also said his son worked hard to complete his engineering and recently got placed in a Bengaluru-based company through campus recruitment.

He appealed to the police to unearth the exact reason why his son was killed, and refused to accept that a person can be killed for as silly a reason as declining to bring a cigarette.

He accused the murderer, Prateek, of hailing from Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar’s constituency and urged the senior politician to take responsibility for delivering justice. Narayan wondered whether law and order are truly in force in Bengaluru, as such a heinous incident occurred for a petty reason.

The police initially registered the case as an accident, but later arrested Prateek after examining CCTV footage, which raised suspicions about the incident. Kartik, the pillion rider who was with Sanjay during the attack, was also seriously injured and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bengaluru.