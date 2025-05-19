Former PM HD Gowda turns 92, says will go to Parliament in wheelchair

BENGALURU: As he turned 92 on Sunday, former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda was showered with warm wishes and tributes from political leaders, dignitaries and public figures across India, who praised his public service, simplicity and dedication to democratic ideals.

Celebrations were held at the JDS office in Bengaluru on Sunday, where Gowda marked the day surrounded by party workers and senior leaders, including his long-time aide Thippeswamy.

Addressing party members and the media, the veteran leader said, “I will go to Parliament in a wheelchair, and I am not afraid to speak for the state when the issues come up.” Reaffirming his commitment to the JDS, he added that he would continue to contribute to the party in every possible way.

Prime Minister Modi, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and other leaders extended warm wishes to the former PM. PM Modi led the national greetings to his NDA partner, posting on X, “Birthday wishes to our former Prime Minister, Shri HD Deve Gowda Ji. He is widely respected for his statesmanlike approach and passion towards public service. His wisdom and insights on several issues are a source of great strength. May he be blessed with a long and healthy life.”