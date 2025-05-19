Karnataka: Amid curbs, engineer holds son’s engagement at Tungabhadra Dam

KOPPAL: In violation of restrictions in place because of Operation Sindoor and misusing his official powers, an executive engineer of Tungabhadra Dam organised his son’s engagement ceremony on the premises of the reservoir on May 10.

A large number of people attended the reception organised by the senior officia, Girish Meti, though entry to public was restricted at many tourist places, including dams and temples, from May 8 because of the prevailing war-like situation.

It was a full-fledged ceremony with shamiyana, chairs and lunch organised, which was attended by hundreds of guests. A checkpost had been erected to stop people from going to the back of the dam, but hundreds passed through it, it is learnt.

As the rules were violated, many are demanding punitive action against Meti. Local residents said, “The engagement ceremony of Meti’s son was seen by many people as hundreds of guests arrived at the dam. It was apparent that it was a clear violation of rules that were in place at that time.”

Meti was not available for comment, despite repeated calls. An TB Dam official said, “We don’t have any idea about the event organised on the dam premises. We will check about it in detail. If any official has committed a mistake, he will have to face legal action.”