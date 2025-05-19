Karnataka traders cut ties with Turkiye, shift focus to new markets

BENGALURU: Traders in Karnataka, particularly in Bengaluru, who were so far heavily relying on imports from Turkiye for products such as textiles, dry fruits, olive oil, marble, and tiles, have decided to cut ties with Turkish suppliers following the country’s support for Pakistan in the backdrop of Operation Sindoor.
The move by the trading community is also being seen as a chance to reshape sourcing strategies and reduce dependence on other countries.
For years, Turkish imports had a strong presence across key sectors in Karnataka, with several businesses relying on them to meet local demand. Now, with ties being cut, traders believe the space left behind opens up room for indigenous manufacturers to grow, improve product quality and gain market share.
Trade activist Sajjan Raj Mehta told TNIE that businesses in Karnataka have already begun tapping into alternatives — both abroad and within India — and are working to prepare the local market to compete confidently in segments that were previously dominated by imports.
MG Balakrishna, president, FKCCI, said, “Turkey had captured a good share of our market specifically in areas like textiles, defence equipment and tiles and marbles, but this move to end ties will help bring that space back into Indian hands. We’re not just finding replacements — we’re also preparing to become the replacement.”
Bengaluru’s markets had always witnessed a strong demand for dry fruits like apricots, figs, hazelnuts and pistachios from Turkiye, said Asif Pasha, a dry fruit wholesaler. “Now we are planning to replace them with alternatives from the Middle East. We are confident that improved storage and grading techniques can help local and other regional suppliers compete effectively.”
Several textile traders said the sector will undergo a major re-evaluation.
“A lot of our clients preferred Turkish cotton and curtain fabric for its finish. But now we are exploring sourcing from Vietnam and even partnering with local mills in Tamil Nadu and Gujarat to customise and brand the fabric better,” Afzan Mohammed, a trader, said.
Why Turkiye was a key contributor to Karnataka?
Turkiye emerged as a favoured sourcing destination for traders in Karnataka due to a combination of strategic, economic and qualitative factors. The logistical advantage made Turkish goods readily accessible to major trading hubs in Bengaluru.
Economically, Turkiye’s competitive labour costs and access to abundant raw materials enabled the production of high-quality goods at affordable prices. Turkiye’s agricultural sector produces a variety of dried fruits that are sought after for their quality and are in huge demand in Bengaluru.