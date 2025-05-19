Karnataka traders cut ties with Turkiye, shift focus to new markets

BENGALURU: Traders in Karnataka, particularly in Bengaluru, who were so far heavily relying on imports from Turkiye for products such as textiles, dry fruits, olive oil, marble, and tiles, have decided to cut ties with Turkish suppliers following the country’s support for Pakistan in the backdrop of Operation Sindoor.

The move by the trading community is also being seen as a chance to reshape sourcing strategies and reduce dependence on other countries.

For years, Turkish imports had a strong presence across key sectors in Karnataka, with several businesses relying on them to meet local demand. Now, with ties being cut, traders believe the space left behind opens up room for indigenous manufacturers to grow, improve product quality and gain market share.

Trade activist Sajjan Raj Mehta told TNIE that businesses in Karnataka have already begun tapping into alternatives — both abroad and within India — and are working to prepare the local market to compete confidently in segments that were previously dominated by imports.

MG Balakrishna, president, FKCCI, said, “Turkey had captured a good share of our market specifically in areas like textiles, defence equipment and tiles and marbles, but this move to end ties will help bring that space back into Indian hands. We’re not just finding replacements — we’re also preparing to become the replacement.”