LoP R Ashoka questions timing of Karnataka govt's much-hyped ‘Sadhana Samavesha’

CHIKKAMAGALURU: Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka questioned the timing of the state government’s much-hyped ‘Sadhana Samavesha’, when a war-like situation persists at the border, even as the common man in the state faces the heat of frequent hikes in prices of essentials.

Speaking to reporters at the inspection bungalow here on Sunday, Ashoka charged that “the government has been celebrating the Samavesha on the graveyards of farmers and suicide incidents of honest officials”.

“In the last two years, as many as 2,000 farmers have ended their life, while the ‘60-per cent commission government’ is pushing honest officials to end their lives. The government treasury his empty. Following hike in liquor prices, the government has increased annual licence tax for bars and restaurants, and liquor licence fees for Excise licence-holders to renew their licences from July 1.

IML licence fee has risen from Rs 45,000 to Rs 90,000, and brewery licence fee from Rs 27 lakh to Rs 67 lakh p.a. The CM asserts that the liquor price hike will reduce the number of alcoholics, but it has increased theft cases in Bengaluru,” he alleged.