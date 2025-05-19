LoP R Ashoka questions timing of Karnataka govt's much-hyped ‘Sadhana Samavesha’

CHIKKAMAGALURU: Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka questioned the timing of the state government’s much-hyped ‘Sadhana Samavesha’, when a war-like situation persists at the border, even as the common man in the state faces the heat of frequent hikes in prices of essentials.
Speaking to reporters at the inspection bungalow here on Sunday, Ashoka charged that “the government has been celebrating the Samavesha on the graveyards of farmers and suicide incidents of honest officials”.
“In the last two years, as many as 2,000 farmers have ended their life, while the ‘60-per cent commission government’ is pushing honest officials to end their lives. The government treasury his empty. Following hike in liquor prices, the government has increased annual licence tax for bars and restaurants, and liquor licence fees for Excise licence-holders to renew their licences from July 1.
IML licence fee has risen from Rs 45,000 to Rs 90,000, and brewery licence fee from Rs 27 lakh to Rs 67 lakh p.a. The CM asserts that the liquor price hike will reduce the number of alcoholics, but it has increased theft cases in Bengaluru,” he alleged.
Asking the government for what good it is celebrating the Sadhana Samavesha, Ashoka further questioned if it has built new dams, and added that Congress MLAs are expressing dissatisfaction over grants not being released for development works in their constituencies.
Over the Congress leaders’ recent views surrounding Operation Sindoor and the ceasefire with Pakistan, the LoP said there is still a war-like situation at the border.
“The Modi government is sending an all-party Parliamentary delegation to apprise other nations about Pakistan’s lies. The Congress should learn from its own MP Shashi Tharoor and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi. People are waiting to show the door to the Congress government,” Ashoka concluded.