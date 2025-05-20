Actress Ranya Rao, Tarun Raju gets bail in gold smuggling case

BENGALURU: The Special Court for Economic Offences on Tuesday granted default bail to accused actress Ranya Rao and Tarun Konduru Raju, who were arrested by sleuths of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) in a case related to gold smuggling. However, since they have been detained under the COFEPOSA Act, they will not be released from prison.

On March 3 and 4, DRI arrested Ranya and seized 14.21 kg of gold in bar form, with a value of Rs 12.56 crore at Kempegowda International Airport. They searched her house and seized unaccounted cash of Rs 2.67 crore and jewellery worth Rs 2.06 crore. Raju was arrested and produced before the special court on March 9.

Allowing the applications filed by them under Section 187(3)(ii) of BNSS, Vishwanath

C Gowdar, Judge, the Special Court for Economic Offences, said that Ranya and Raju, accused nos. 1 and 2, respectively, are entitled for default bail on executing a personal bond of Rs 2 lakh each, with two sureties for like sum, subject to other conditions.

The conditions imposed were that both the accused had to appear before the court on all dates of the hearing without fail, and they should not tamper with or hamper prosecution witnesses. Besides, they have to cooperate with the investigation, should not leave the country without prior permission and should not commit similar offences in future.

The court also made it clear that any violation of these conditions imposed, will result in cancellation of the bail granted.

Initially, the accused were booked under provisions of the Customs Act, which enables the accused to get default bail if the DRI fails to file a charge sheet within 60 days, since the offences are punishable for less than seven years.