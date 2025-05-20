Bangalore University to get heritage status tag

BENGALURU: To most popular and large Bangalore University's JnanaBharathi Campus will soon get a heritage status tag. If this this happens then the pet project proposed by Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister, DK Shivakumar, to construct a skydeck on the campus to showcase Bengaluru as a tourism hub will be stalled. The BBMP has zeroed in on JnanaBharathi Campus for creating the high rise structure.

This is because around 660 acres of the lung space and biopark at Jnanabharathi Campus on Mysuru Road, of the total 1,112 acres of the campus area, may be declared a ‘Biodiversity Heritage Site’. Forest, Environment and Ecology Minister Eshwar B Khandre has asked the Karnataka Biodiversity Board (KBB) to submit a detailed proposal to declare the Bangalore University campus a ‘Biodiversity Heritage Site’.

In a letter to KBB, dated May 13, 2025, Khandre stated that the campus has lakhs of big trees and the department is responsible for protecting the area’s biodiversity. Many attempts have been made to axe the trees for construction works. “The idea is to protect the area. I have sought details and steps needed to control further activities,” Khandre told TNIE. Environmentalists, too have appealed to protect the area’s biodiversity.

Deputy Conservator of Forests, KBB, Govardhan Singh, said if the proposed area is declared a ‘Biodiversity Heritage Site’, all protective measures and restrictions on construction will be imposed as per the Biodiversity Act, 2002. “A detailed survey of the area will be undertaken. To declare a heritage site, there should be rich and unique plant species. Land status also plays a crucial role,” Singh said.

“If declared a heritage site, no Skydeck can be constructed in the 660-acre area. Only vertical construction through extension of existing structure will be allowed in the already developed areas, with further approvals, to ensure that the area declared as heritage site is not impacted,” said a forest official. “Declaring it a heritage site is needed as it is the last large surviving lung space in Bengaluru West and needs to be protected.”

Retired BU Prof TJ Renuka Prasad said the campus is spread across 1,112 acres, where around 660 acres of land is green, comprising of biopark, valley and trees.