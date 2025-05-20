BJP to move court over suspension of MLAs from Karnataka assembly

BENGALURU: The state BJP leadership has decided to move court this week against the suspension of 18 of the party MLAs from the Assembly by Speaker UT Khader. The Speaker suspended the MLAs in March for a period of six months while there was a heated argument and discussion on alleged honey-trapping scandal and 4 per cent reservation for Muslims in government contracts.

The MLAs and the BJP party leaders have been approaching the Speaker ever since they were suspended but in vain. They even approached the Governor last month, requesting him to revoke their suspension. The suspended MLAs are not only barred from attending the Assembly proceedings but are also restricted from taking part in any of the committee meetings.

Speaking to TNIE, Deputy Leader of Opposition in the Assembly and BJP MLA Aravind Bellad said the Speaker has no power to suspend MLAs for more than one session. “Speaker cannot restrict MLAs from taking up their responsibilities, including attending the committee meetings. We have been approaching the Speaker, but he is not responding,’’ he said.

The Speaker is the one who has to resign from the primary membership of the party. “Speaker acts like the Congress party MLA,’’ he said. The BJP is also planning to protest against the Speaker during the three-day All-India Speakers’ Conference that will be held in Bengaluru during September.