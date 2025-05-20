MLA Haris, Congress workers manhandled party man: AAP

BENGALURU: A local Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader was allegedly manhandled by Congress workers, including Shanthinagar MLA NA Haris, during the latter’s visit to Domlur in Bengaluru on Sunday.

AAP spokesperson Ashok Mruthyunjaya posted about the fracas on X, accusing MLA Haris of ‘goondagiri’. He and his associates allegedly attacked AAP volunteer Shivakumar Naidu, who was speaking about public issues during the MLA’s visit to Domlur. Mruthyunjaya also urged the police to file a case. However, police are yet to initiate any action regarding the incident.

AAP’s working president Sitaram Gundappa on Monday demanded the immediate arrest of Haris, former local corporator Srinivas Reddy, and other goons involved in the brutal attack on Naidu on Sunday. He told the media that the party would not allow Shanthinagar to become a “Republic of Gundas”, with violent behaviour by the MLA and his son.

‘Preasures and threats’

AAP Bengaluru president Satish Kumar said, “Shivakumar had recently exposed illegal encroachment of BBMP footpaths by a builder on Brigade Road. He has been actively involved in several social causes. The MLA and his associates had been pressuring and threatening Naidu for some time due to his rising influence.”

“Even a day after the incident, police have not registered an FIR due to the MLA’s pressure. We have also submitted a complaint to the Police Commissioner,” he added.