Recruitment scam allegations surface in Karnataka Legislative Secretariat

BENGALURU: Allegations of corruption have surfaced surrounding the recruitment process for Group C and D positions in the Karnataka Legislative Secretariat, nearly three years after the vacancies were first advertised and the selection process largely concluded.

On Saturday, a few individuals raised serious concerns about irregularities in the recruitment process, citing a case from Challakere in Chitradurga district. Representatives of one aspirant alleged that money had been paid in exchange for a promised job, and named two officials — a man and a woman — linked to the alleged transaction.

When contacted, Assembly Speaker UT Khader told TNIE, “This is a serious case and cannot go uninvestigated. Let the complainant approach me directly. I will ensure that any official involved is thoroughly investigated.” Upon being informed of the names of the two accused officials, Khader confirmed that the matter would be looked into.

Sources further alleged that one of the officials had previously been under the scanner of the Lokayukta and was later reinstated in the Secretariat, despite past concerns. When approached for comment, Karnataka Lokayukta Justice BS Patil stated, “If a formal complaint is submitted under the relevant sections, we will certainly take up the matter.”

An anti-corruption activist, who wished to remain anonymous, noted that the Lokayukta could act even on anonymous petitions in such cases, especially when preliminary evidence or credible claims are presented. Meanwhile, a senior official from the Legislative Secretariat maintained that due process had been followed. “The recruitment exams and all mandated procedures have been carried out strictly according to rules. I’m not sure how these alleged side deals could have been facilitated by the individuals you’ve named,” the official said.