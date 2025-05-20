Sadhana Samavesha to highlight ‘zero’ achievements: BJP chief Vijayendra

BENGALURU: BJP state president BY Vijayendra on Monday said the state government, which has failed in implementing its guarantee schemes properly, is holding the ‘Sadhana Samavesha’ to highlight its ‘zero’ achievements.

He said this government’s achievements are limited only to media advertisements. The Congress has betrayed the people of the state by not fulfilling the promises made in its manifesto for Assembly elections. People have no favourable opinion about this government.

He said there should be development works along with guarantee schemes. Legislators are now in such a situation that they avoid meeting people of their constituencies. The schemes launched by the previous BJP government have been discontinued. The Congress government lacks vision. It is even unable to fill potholes in Bengaluru, he alleged.

State BJP general secretary and Karkala MLA V Sunil Kumar termed the Congress government’s ‘Sadhana Samavesha’ a mockery of democracy. Many ministers are unhappy and they are not interested in participating in the event. Bickering in Congress will intensify in the coming days.

Sunil Kumar sought to know why the Siddaramaiah government is organising ‘Sadhana Samavesha’? He said after coming to power, the Congress government has increased the prices of essential commodities many times. Is the event at Hosapete to highlight this?