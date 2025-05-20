Supreme Court stays criminal proceedings against BJP MLC Ravi over his remarks against Minister Laxmi

BENGALURU: The Supreme Court on Monday stayed criminal proceedings against BJP MLC CT Ravi over his alleged derogatory remarks against Women and Child Development Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar, in the State Legislative Council on December 19, 2024.

A case was registered against the BJP legislator for his comments during the legislative session in Belagavi. He was facing trial for offences under Sections 75 (Sexual harassment) and 79 (Outraging the modesty of a woman) of the BNS.

On Monday, the Supreme Court stayed the proceedings against Ravi and sought a response from the state government on his plea. Ravi has challenged the Karnataka High Court order rejecting his petition seeking to quash the criminal proceedings initiated against him.

On May 2, the high court had dismissed Ravi’s petition, challenging the case registered by Hebbalkar. HC judge Justice M Nagaprasanna, while pronouncing the order, said: “The alleged word spoken, if spoken, or alleged gesture made, if made against the woman, the complainant, certainly outrages her modesty, and it, above all, can have no nexus to the functioning of the House or no relation to the transaction of the business of the House. No nexus, no privilege, petition dismissed.”

On December 19, soon after the Council was adjourned sine die, Belagavi police had arrested Ravi from the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha premises, and he was released after a direction from the court.

