Two years in power: Over 3 lakh to attend Karnataka govt's Sadhana Samavesha in Hosapete on May 20

Congress party workers said the second-year anniversary event is much like ‘Siddaramotsava’ held by the CM’s followers. During his last visit to Hosapete to inspect ongoing preparations for the mega event, Siddaramaiah had said another massive rally will be held and 4 lakh people are expected from all over the state.

DCM Shivakumar told the media in Hosapete on Monday that the Congress is always with the public, and the five guarantees are a lifeline in these tough times of price rise. “The public is blessing our government for good governance, and the two-year celebration will be a major event. I appreciate the Vijayanagara district administration’s efforts in organizing the event,” he said.

Reacting to the delay in payment of funds under the Gruhalakshmi scheme to beneficiaries, he said it may not be credited every month, but the full amount will be given even if delayed.

Deputy Commissioner MS Divakara said the administration has made all necessary arrangements for the Sadhana Samavesha event.

Tourism department Deputy Director Prabhulinga Talakere said the event will be part of the department’s publicity material to boost tourism in Hosapete.