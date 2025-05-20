Two years in power: Over 3 lakh to attend Karnataka govt's Sadhana Samavesha in Hosapete on May 20

HOSAPETE : Over three lakh people are expected to take part in the Congress government’s mega celebration on completing two years in power on Tuesday.
Opposition leader in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, cabinet ministers and party leaders will lead the celebrations at the event, Sadhana Samavesha, in Hosapete town.
A number of beneficiaries of government schemes are likely to be present, with the government distributing land ownership documents at the event. The government is targeting communities living in tandas and hamlets, and the number of beneficiaries has been put at 1,11,111.
The Vijayanagara district administration has made all arrangements like providing drinking water, parking and seating arrangements for 1.50 lakh people, besides free buses to reach the venue from various parts of the state. More than 3,000 police personnel and three SPs have been deployed for security.
Congress party workers said the second-year anniversary event is much like ‘Siddaramotsava’ held by the CM’s followers. During his last visit to Hosapete to inspect ongoing preparations for the mega event, Siddaramaiah had said another massive rally will be held and 4 lakh people are expected from all over the state.
DCM Shivakumar told the media in Hosapete on Monday that the Congress is always with the public, and the five guarantees are a lifeline in these tough times of price rise. “The public is blessing our government for good governance, and the two-year celebration will be a major event. I appreciate the Vijayanagara district administration’s efforts in organizing the event,” he said.
Reacting to the delay in payment of funds under the Gruhalakshmi scheme to beneficiaries, he said it may not be credited every month, but the full amount will be given even if delayed.
Deputy Commissioner MS Divakara said the administration has made all necessary arrangements for the Sadhana Samavesha event.
Tourism department Deputy Director Prabhulinga Talakere said the event will be part of the department’s publicity material to boost tourism in Hosapete.