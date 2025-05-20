Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy’s housewarming draws political buzz

BENGALURU/NEW DELHI: Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries HD Kumaraswamy marked a new chapter in New Delhi with a housewarming ceremony at his new quarters on Kushak Road on Monday morning.

He was joined by his father — former PM HD Deve Gowda, his son JDS Youth Wing president Nikhil Kumaraswamy and the extended family. Though the invite list was largely limited to close family, it was far from low-key.

Union Minister V Somanna, once a loyal Janata Dal hand, made an appearance. Union ministers from Karnataka — Pralhad Joshi and Shobha Karandlaje — were expected to drop in later in the evening. Joshi’s team confirmed that he would go personally and wish him.

Till now, Kumaraswamy was staying at the Steel Ministry guesthouse. The new quarters in the heart of Lutyens’ Delhi heralds his renewed phase of political influence on the national stage. Kumaraswamy’s brothers and sisters and their spouses, including his brother HD Balakrishne Gowda, were present.

His brother-in-law Dr CN Manjunath, husband of HD Kumaraswamy’s sister Anasuya and Bangalore Rural MP was absent. He said, “I had other prefixed engagements and I could not be personally present, however I called him up and wished him.’’

A resident of Lakshmeshwar said, “This auto driver is a role model for others. A camera in an autorickshaw is quite surprising. If all autorickshaws and taxis follow this, it would be helpful for the police department in case of emergencies. Thieves will also be wary, and theft cases will decrease.”