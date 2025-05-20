Woman killed by husband and his parents for not bearing children in Belagavi

BELAGAVI: A horrifying case of domestic violence and murder has come to light from Malabadi village in Athani taluk. The death of 34-year-old Renuka Santosh Honakande, initially passed off as a road accident, has now been exposed as a cold-blooded murder carried out by her own family members.

According to police investigation, Renuka was brutally killed around 10 pm on Saturday. Her mother-in-law Jayashree Honakande, father-in-law Kamanna Honakande, and husband Santosh Honakande allegedly conspired to murder her because she was unable to bear children. After the murder, they attempted to mislead authorities by staging the crime scene to resemble a bike accident.

Police reports indicate that Kamanna and Jayashree took Renuka on a motorbike under the pretence of going on a ride. Near Malabadi village, they allegedly pushed her off the bike, smashed her head with a stone, and strangled her using a a saree. To cover up the crime, they wrapped her saree around the bike’s rear wheel and dragged her body for nearly 120 feet to make it appear as though she had died in an accident after falling off the motorcycle.