Banu Mushtaq's 'Heart Lamp' makes history with International Booker win

The moment Max Poter, chair of judges for the 2025 International Booker Prize, said, 'Our winning book shifts our perspective, teaches us to listen, and gives voice to the voiceless,' a die was cast."

It was clear to the audience at London’s Tate Modern and the hundreds watching via Instagram livestream that the winner was Banu Mushtaq’s Heart Lamp, a collection of her fearless Kannada short stories, translated by Deepa Bhasthi.

The collection features 12 short stories written between 1990 and 2023, revolving around the lives of ordinary girls and women in South India’s Muslim communities. It paints a vivid picture of familial and communal tensions. Readers may be familiar with the story Black Cobras or Kari Nagaragalu, which was adapted into the film Hasina by Girish Kasaravalli.

With this win, it became the first Kannada title and the first collection of short stories to win The International Booker Prize. The prize comes with a £50,000 cash reward, split equally between the writer and the translator.

"This moment feels like a thousand fireflies lighting up a single sky," said Banu Mushtaq, accepting her long-deserved award.

She added, "This story is a love letter to my belief that no story is local, that a tale born under the banyan tree in my village can cast a shadow as far as this stage tonight… You have made my Kannada language a shared home, a language that sings of resilience and nuance. To write in Kannada is to inherit a legacy of cosmic wonder."