BJP MLA Munirathna allegedly injected woman with virus, urinated on her after gang rape

BENGALURU: A 40-year-old woman has alleged that BJP Rajarajeshwari Nagar MLA Munirathna and three of his associates gang raped her, injected her with a deadly virus, and urinated on her face.

The woman, said to be a BJP worker, lodged a complaint with the RMC Yard police who have registered a case and named Munirathna along with his associates, Vasantha, Channakeshawa, and Kamal, in the FIR.

According to the complaint, the incident occurred on 11 June 2023 at Munirathna’s office near JP Park in Mathikere. The woman stated that Vasantha and Kamal picked her up in an SUV and took her to the MLA’s office.

“Munirathna, Vasantha, and Channakeshawa stripped me and threatened to kill my son if I didn’t cooperate. Munirathna then egged Vasantha and Channakeshawa, who raped me. Later, the MLA urinated on my face,” she told the police.

She further alleged that an unidentified man entered the room and handed Munirathna a box. Following this, the MLA allegedly injected her with an unknown substance and threatened to destroy her family if she spoke about the incident.