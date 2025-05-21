BJP MLA Munirathna allegedly injected woman with virus, urinated on her after gang rape

BENGALURU: A 40-year-old woman has alleged that BJP Rajarajeshwari Nagar MLA Munirathna and three of his associates gang raped her, injected her with a deadly virus, and urinated on her face.
The woman, said to be a BJP worker, lodged a complaint with the RMC Yard police who have registered a case and named Munirathna along with his associates, Vasantha, Channakeshawa, and Kamal, in the FIR.
According to the complaint, the incident occurred on 11 June 2023 at Munirathna’s office near JP Park in Mathikere. The woman stated that Vasantha and Kamal picked her up in an SUV and took her to the MLA’s office.
“Munirathna, Vasantha, and Channakeshawa stripped me and threatened to kill my son if I didn’t cooperate. Munirathna then egged Vasantha and Channakeshawa, who raped me. Later, the MLA urinated on my face,” she told the police.
She further alleged that an unidentified man entered the room and handed Munirathna a box. Following this, the MLA allegedly injected her with an unknown substance and threatened to destroy her family if she spoke about the incident.
The woman also claimed that she had previously been arrested in “false cases” registered at the Peenya and RMC Yard police stations at Munirathna’s behest. After her release, Vasantha and Kamal visited her home and took her once again to Munirathna’s office, promising that the MLA would help get all the cases against her dropped.
She informed the police that she was hospitalised in January and was found to have contracted a virus. On 19 May, she attempted to die by suicide and subsequently filed the present complaint.
A senior police officer stated that the case would be transferred to the Special Investigation Team (SIT), which is already investigating multiple cases against Munirathna.
The police have registered a case under Sections 376D (gang rape), 270 (malicious act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 354 (outraging a woman’s modesty), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 509 (insulting the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code.