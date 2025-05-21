Congress plans ‘Guarantee Samavesha’ in Karnataka to counter BJP’s zero achievement jibe

BENGALURU: While the BJP is making allegations of “zero achievement” against the state government which completed two years on Tuesday, the Congress government is gearing up to hold a ‘Guarantee Samavesha’ at the district level, where guarantee scheme beneficiaries will be invited.

Through this, the government is trying to reach more people. After the Sadhana Samavesha at Hosapete on Tuesday, the Congress is planning to hold it at the district level, but this time with a stress on its guarantee schemes. Senior Congress leader and Chief Whip in the Upper House Saleem Ahmed, said they are planning mega events in each district to highlight their five guarantees. The dates have not been finalised. “CM Siddaramaiah and KPCC chief DK Shivakumar will finalise the dates along with the format of the event,’’ he said.

According to Saleem, BJP members are accusing the Congress government of not taking up any development work. “They keep alleging that the government has no achievements.

Through these events, we will tell them and the people about what guarantees have done for the poor,’’ he said. He also challenged the BJP to oppose these schemes. Saleem said that during these events, they plan to highlight the failures of the Centre.

“The Centre has failed to give grants due to the state government. We have two prominent ministers from Karnataka who are in PM Narendra Modi’s cabinet, Nirmala Sitharaman and Pralhad Joshi. What have they done for the state? We will speak of this in front of the people,’’ he added.