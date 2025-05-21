Congress yet to fulfil promise of filling all vacant posts in Karnataka

BENGALURU: The ruling Congress, which organised ‘Sadhana Samavesha’ on Tuesday to showcase its achievements after completing two years of governance, seems to have forgotten to fulfil one of its major promises made in its manifesto for 2023 Assembly polls -- to fill vacant posts in all its departments within one year if it comes to power.

Around 2.5 lakh posts are vacant in various departments and no major recruitment has been made in the last two years. There are 5.2 lakh employees in 72 departments, boards and corporations of the government. Of the 2.5 lakh vacant posts, some are managed by employees appointed on a contract basis.

The government is going slow on the recruitment process for various reasons, including its financial implications and the cabinet’s decision to wait till the finalisation of internal reservation, according to sources.

According to a senior official, many posts are vacant in major departments such as education, health and agriculture. These departments directly interact with people.

In its manifesto, the Congress had also promised to fill vacant posts in teaching and non-teaching sections of government and aided schools and colleges within one year of government formation.