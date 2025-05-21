Congress yet to fulfil promise of filling all vacant posts in Karnataka

BENGALURU: The ruling Congress, which organised ‘Sadhana Samavesha’ on Tuesday to showcase its achievements after completing two years of governance, seems to have forgotten to fulfil one of its major promises made in its manifesto for 2023 Assembly polls -- to fill vacant posts in all its departments within one year if it comes to power.
Around 2.5 lakh posts are vacant in various departments and no major recruitment has been made in the last two years. There are 5.2 lakh employees in 72 departments, boards and corporations of the government. Of the 2.5 lakh vacant posts, some are managed by employees appointed on a contract basis.
The government is going slow on the recruitment process for various reasons, including its financial implications and the cabinet’s decision to wait till the finalisation of internal reservation, according to sources.
According to a senior official, many posts are vacant in major departments such as education, health and agriculture. These departments directly interact with people.
In its manifesto, the Congress had also promised to fill vacant posts in teaching and non-teaching sections of government and aided schools and colleges within one year of government formation.
The manifesto was released by the then leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah, AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and KPCC president DK Shivakumar.
In fact, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, in one of his campaign speeches ahead of the Assembly elections, promised that the party will fill 2.5 lakh vacant posts within a year of coming to power.
On an average 30,000 employees retire every year. Some posts become vacant due to the death of employees. “By 2028, there will be over 3.5 lakh vacancies. If the government does not initiate the recruitment process, it will have only a few senior (experienced) employees in its departments in the coming days’’ the official said.
On the impact of the delay in recruitment, the official said the existing employees will be over burdened with work. This will affect the quality of work. Service-oriented work will also get hampered. The government’s reputation will be at stake.
Sources in the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (DPAR) said if the government fills all vacant posts, it may need at least Rs 25,000 crore more annually towards salaries and other benefits.