Heavy rain lashes Karnataka, more showers expected

BENGALURU: Heavy rain disrupted normal life is several parts of Karnataka on Tuesday. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) bulletin, seven districts — Uttara Kannada, Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, Kodagu, Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru and Hassan — will have extremely heavy to heavy rainfall, hailstorm and strong surface winds.

On Tuesday, heavy rains lashed Udupi city and others parts of the district, damaging roads and properties. Rainwater gushed into several houses and commercial establishments. Two cars parked in the parking lot of Udupi railway station were damaged owing to a tree fall at 8.45 am. Due to caving in of the road in Laxmindra Nagar in Manipal, vehicular movement was disrupted. Many parts of Udupi district continued to receive heavy downpour throughout the day. Udupi recorded 32.9 mm rain in the 24-hour period that at 8.30 am on Tuesday.

In neighbouring Dakshina Kananda district, several low-lying areas were inundated. Due to a mudslide near the Mangaluru International Airport runway, rainwater filled with mud entered houses at Adyapady. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea.

Meanwhile, rain battered Hassan flooding several areas. Hemavathi reservoir recorded an inflow of 25,888 cusecs owing to continuous rainfall in the catchment area.

Meanwhile, an orange alert has been issued for Dharwad district for three days starting May 21. In Uttara Kannada district, a 65-year-old man who had survived the nature’s wrath during the Shirur landslide in July 2024, died on Tuesday after being struck by lightning. Thammanegouda was struck by lightning when he was outside his house at Ulluvare village. Davanagere also received good pre-monsoon showers.