Karnataka

Karnataka Cooperation Minister KN Rajanna retires from electoral politics, urges youth to lead

He said it's time to encourage youth in politics. On BJP's criticism of the Congress government’s 2-year celebration, he said it's just opposition for the sake of it and doesn’t merit a response.
Cooperation Minister KN Rajanna at an event in Bengaluru
Cooperation Minister KN Rajanna at an event in Bengaluru (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

MYSURU: Cooperation Minister KN Rajanna on Tuesday announced retirement from electoral politics, and will not contest the new Assembly elections. However, he will continue in active politics.

Rajanna said he is 75-years-old now, and would have turned 78 during the polls in 2028. “Even if I contest and win the election, it would be difficult to deliver due to my advanced age,” he added.

He said it is high time that the youth are encouraged to enter politics. Disputing the BJP’s criticism against the Congress government celebrating two years in office, he said the BJP is opposing it for being an Opposition party, and does not deserve a reaction.

Asked about delay in releasing Gruha Lakshmi funds, he maintained that the fund release was delayed due to change in the app during January and February, and claimed that the government has transferred money to the accounts of the beneficiaries.

When told about KPCC working president Tanveer Sait hinting at some ministers being dropped from the cabinet, he said, “Sait will not decide on cabinet reshuffle or dropping ministers. It is for the high command to decide.”

Youth
KN Rajanna

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
Open in App
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com