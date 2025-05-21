Kharge raises alarm over SC census irregularities, warns of injustice to marginalised communities

HOSAPETE: AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge voiced serious concern over alleged attempts to undermine the rights of Scheduled Caste communities, stating that any such move would denote grave injustice for the oppressed and underprivileged. He warned that these actions would tarnish the image of party leader Rahul Gandhi, who has consistently championed their cause.

Speaking at the ‘Samarpane Sankalpa’ rally, marking the second anniversary of the Siddaramaiah government in Karnataka, Kharge highlighted irregularities uncovered during the ongoing socio-economic and educational census of SC communities. He pointed to the dramatic increase in the population of the Beda Jangama community, listed under the SC category.

“In Kalyana Karnataka, the Beda Jangama community had about 500 members. That number has now reportedly surged to 4.5 lakh. Where have all these people come from?” he questioned. However, he clarified that he is not opposed to affirmative action for the welfare of the Beda Jangama community, but stressed the need for transparency and accuracy.

Kharge also recalled how he and Rahul had demanded a nationwide caste census, and faced criticism from BJP leaders. Due to sustained public pressure by the Congress, the Union Cabinet has now approved inclusion of a caste column in the upcoming census, he said.

‘Historic move’

Describing the Karnataka government’s initiative to distribute property documents to over 1.1 lakh families as “historic”, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi urged the government to make the state the first in the country to ensure property rights for all residents living on ancestral land in revenue villages, hamlets and habitations.