‘Chargesheet’ against government: BJP says CM Siddaramaiah has no right to hold celebrations

BENGALURU: The BJP leadership has released a chargesheet against the state government, which completed two years in power on Tuesday. The party alleged that prices of various commodities and taxes have gone up in the last two years.
The BJP chargesheet alleged that the law and order situation in the state has worsened. The party alleged that instances of injustice and atrocities against the Backwards Class, SC and ST communities and women, too, have increased in the last two years.
Leader of Opposition, R Ashoka, questioned the government’s right to hold celebrations such as Sadhana Samavesha at Hospete while the government has gone bankrupt.
“They are taking loans even to pay salaries for government employees. Siddaramaiah should be given Karnataka model of bankruptcy award,” he said.
Ashoka said the Congress has looted money from Valmiki Development Corporation. “Expecting women, newborn babies and mothers die in maternity hospitals. The CM takes MUDA sites illegally and farmers commit suicides. Are these the reasons for holding conventions,’’ he asked.
Ashoka also alleged that the Waqf Board has taken temple properties and lands of farmers. The state public service commission’s blunders in translation have put the future of two lakh candidates in jeopardy. Communal clashes have rocked the state, said the Leader of Opposition.
‘Floating Bengaluru’
Ashoka said ‘Brand Bengaluru’ has become ‘floating Bengaluru’. He also alleged that the Congress leaders are looting people and sending money to the central leadership.
He also demanded details on the work done and funds allocated for work in Bengaluru.
“When the BJP was in power, Rs 1,600 crore was allocated for projects through tenders which were canceled. Though the Congress government announced Rs 54,000 crore, the funds were not released,’’ he said. He said although Rs 7,000 crore was announced for roads the funds were diverted for the tunnel project.