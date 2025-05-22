‘Chargesheet’ against government: BJP says CM Siddaramaiah has no right to hold celebrations

BENGALURU: The BJP leadership has released a chargesheet against the state government, which completed two years in power on Tuesday. The party alleged that prices of various commodities and taxes have gone up in the last two years.

The BJP chargesheet alleged that the law and order situation in the state has worsened. The party alleged that instances of injustice and atrocities against the Backwards Class, SC and ST communities and women, too, have increased in the last two years.

Leader of Opposition, R Ashoka, questioned the government’s right to hold celebrations such as Sadhana Samavesha at Hospete while the government has gone bankrupt.

“They are taking loans even to pay salaries for government employees. Siddaramaiah should be given Karnataka model of bankruptcy award,” he said.

Ashoka said the Congress has looted money from Valmiki Development Corporation. “Expecting women, newborn babies and mothers die in maternity hospitals. The CM takes MUDA sites illegally and farmers commit suicides. Are these the reasons for holding conventions,’’ he asked.