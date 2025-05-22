CM Siddaramaiah, DCM Shivakumar go on Bengaluru rounds; flood-hit residents gherao them

BENGALURU: Citizens gheraoed Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, KR Puram MLA Byrathi Basavaraj and others on Wednesday when they visited Sai Layout, which is flooded every time it rains heavily in Bengaluru.

The angry residents demanded a permanent solution to flooding and adequate compensation for rain damage. Siddaramaiah listened to the residents calmly and assured them that projects will be taken to prevent flooding.

On Wednesday afternoon, the CM, DCM along with a team of top brass from the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB), Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) and others went on city rounds to inspect areas that were worst hit by the rain. It was also to look at ongoing developmental works and to arrive at action needed to prevent future flooding.

Manyata Tech Park

The chief minister’s convoy, which left Vidhana Soudha, first stopped before Manyata Tech Park. BBMP officials told him that a stretch of stormwater drain (SWD) is encroached here, which is causing flooding in the area. Siddaramaiah lost his cool and berated the officials, saying what they were doing all this while allowing the encroachments. He directed them to demolish the encroachments under the Disaster Management Act to ensure a smooth flow of water.

Sai Layout residents seek answers from CM, DCM

Residents at HBR Layout 5th Block complained to the CM and Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh that there has been no progress in the railway vent work that was approved in March 2023 and that is the major reason for flooding in the area. Siddaramaiah told officials to widen the vent.

While the width of SWD in Geddalahalli is nearly 30 metre, the railway vent is only 8 metre which causes a bottleneck for rainwater, leading to floods in Sai Layout, officials explained. Siddaramaiah told them to widen the railway vent. He said the Railways gave the approval to BDA to carry out the work on May 20.