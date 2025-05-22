Cops to serve notice to BJP’s Amit Malviya, journalist Arnab Goswami

BENGALURU: The High Grounds police are likely to issue a notice to BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya and journalist Arnab Goswami, against whom an FIR was registered on Tuesday for allegedly running false information.
The case was registered based on the complaint filed by BN Srikant Swaroop, legal cell head, the Indian Youth Congress. The complainant has accused Malviya and Goswami of masterminding a criminally motivated campaign to disseminate patently false information. The accused have maliciously propagated the fabricated claim that the Istanbul Congress Centre in Turkey is the office of the Indian National Congress (INC). This act was executed with clear and undeniable criminal intent to deceive the Indian public, defame a major political institution, manipulate nationalist sentiments, incite public unrest, and undermine national security and democratic integrity, said the complainant.
Both of them are set against the volatile backdrop of strained relations between India-Turkey, driven by Turkey’s perceived support for Pakistan, according to the complaint.
“The actions of Malviya and Goswami represent an unprecedented attack on India’s democratic foundations, public safety, and national security. Their calculated misuse of influence to spread falsehoods with criminal intent demands the harshest response,” Swaroop stated in his complaint. The police have registered a case of wantonly giving provocation with an intent to cause riot (BNS 192) and Intentional insult to provoke breach of peace (BNS 352).
Following the registration of the case, the police are preparing to summon both for questioning.