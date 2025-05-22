Cops to serve notice to BJP’s Amit Malviya, journalist Arnab Goswami

BENGALURU: The High Grounds police are likely to issue a notice to BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya and journalist Arnab Goswami, against whom an FIR was registered on Tuesday for allegedly running false information.

The case was registered based on the complaint filed by BN Srikant Swaroop, legal cell head, the Indian Youth Congress. The complainant has accused Malviya and Goswami of masterminding a criminally motivated campaign to disseminate patently false information. The accused have maliciously propagated the fabricated claim that the Istanbul Congress Centre in Turkey is the office of the Indian National Congress (INC). This act was executed with clear and undeniable criminal intent to deceive the Indian public, defame a major political institution, manipulate nationalist sentiments, incite public unrest, and undermine national security and democratic integrity, said the complainant.