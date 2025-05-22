ED raids Siddartha institutions linked to Karnataka HM Parameshwara

BENGALURU: The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) on Wednesday reportedly raided the premises of educational institutions belonging to Karnataka Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara, creating ripples in political circles. The opposition BJP linked it to actress Ranya Rao’s gold smuggling case, while senior Congress leaders strongly condemned the ED action, terming it a politically motivated move.

“ED, which was investigating Ranya Rao’s case for the last 2-3 months, might have had some credible information,” BJP spokesperson Prakash Shesharaghavachar told the media, linking it to the case of gold smuggling by Ranya Rao, who is in custody.

ED officials simultaneously raided Siddhartha medical colleges and hospitals at Tumakuru and Nelamangala, on Bengaluru outskirts, and the engineering college at Tumakuru. The searches started around 9 am and continued till evening. The officials verified documents related to alleged ‘hawala’ transactions, it is said. ED, however, is yet to make an official statement on the raids and seizures.

DCM DK Shivakumar defended Parameshwara, saying, “I am sure that the home minister is not involved in any such case as he is a decent, simple man. Like anyone who met him, the others (involved in Ranya Rao’s case) might have also met him. In no way Parameshwara is involved in it.”

AICC General Secretary and Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala came down heavily against Prime Minister Narendra Modi government, terming the raids vendetta politics aimed at Congress leaders.

“The ED raids on the Educational Institutions of Karnataka’s Home Minister, Dr. G. Parameshwara, one of the tallest SC Leaders, is a frustrated reaction of BJP & Modi Govt to giving of ownership rights to 1 Lakh SC-ST families yesterday at Hospet. The constant assault on Constitution and leaders of SC-ST-OBC communities across India has become a habitual pattern. The revenge seeking against Dr G Parameshwara is part of this sinister design,” he posted on X.