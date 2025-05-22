Farmers move Karnataka HC against Brindavan Garden makeover

BENGALURU: Farmers of Mandya district have moved the Karnataka High Court against the state government’s decision to transform Brindavan Garden at the Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) dam into a Disneyland-like space. Their public interest litigation alleged that the project is detrimental to the farming community.

A vacation division bench of Justices BM Shyam Prasad and KV Aravind issued notices to various authorities of the state and central governments, including the Jal Shakti ministry, National Dam Authority, state chief secretary, water resources, agriculture, forest and ecology departments, Kaveri Neeravari Nigam Ltd and other authorities of Mandya district.

This was after they heard the petition filed by K Boraiah and four others from KRS village and other surrounding villages, questioning the tenders issued to set up the amusement park in the name of Brindavan Garden Upgradation without statutory clearance, including from the gram panchayat. The government’s decision is contrary to Articles 48-A and 53A of the constitution, Karnataka Forest Act, Environmental Protection Act 1986, and Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980, they said.