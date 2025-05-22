Hundreds of tribes take part in ‘Bodu Namme’ celebration in Karnataka

MADIKERI: It was a vibrant and eccentric day out for the tribal communities of Kodagu as the unique ‘Bodu Namme’ celebrations concluded on a grand note. Tribes from across the district, and a few from neighbouring regions, gathered at the Devarapura Aiyappa Temple to offer prayers, unlike any other, in the form of abuses directed at the deity.

Dressed in eccentric costumes, hundreds of tribal devotees marched through the streets before reaching Devarapura.

Demons, gods, public figures, mythological characters, disco dancers, and figures smeared in mud and ash, it resembled a chaotic yet enthralling fashion parade of tribal creativity.

The rhythmic beats of their improvised instruments, crafted from plastic bottles and drums, echoed through the village as they hurled verbal tirades at the deity, seeking divine blessings for their community’s welfare.