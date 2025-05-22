Imperial College London opens science hub in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: One of the world’s top-ranked universities, Imperial College London, launched a science and innovation hub in Bengaluru on Wednesday to deepen its collaborations with Indian institutions, scientists and industry leaders.

Named Imperial Global India, the hub aims to co-create cutting-edge research and technology solutions with Indian partners, focusing on urgent global challenges such as climate change, antimicrobial resistance, food and water security, and sustainable energy.

Speaking at the launch held at the Science Gallery in Bengaluru, Imperial President Prof Hugh Brady said the hub will support flagship initiatives such as collaborative PhD programmes, fellowships, scholarships and long-term research partnerships across areas like quantum science, AI, biotech and advanced materials.