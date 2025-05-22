Karnataka hands over four kumki elephants to Andhra Pradesh

BENGALURU: Karnataka handed over four partially trained (kumki) elephants to Andhra Pradesh at a grand ceremony at the Vidhana Soudha on Wednesday. Two more elephants will be given to AP in the coming days. The elephants were handpicked, based on their behaviour and skills, by a team of officials from Karnataka and AP. The bulls, their mahouts and kawadis were sent to a special camp in Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh for further training. The mahouts and kawadis will train their counterparts in AP.

Forest, Environment and Ecology Minister Eshwar B Khandre said the elephants were sent to AP to support that state’s efforts to conserve and mitigate man-elephant conflict. “I had meetings with AP Deputy Chief Minister and Forest Minister Pawan Kalyan in August and September last. As per an MoU, we decided to hand over the elephants as gifts to AP,” Khandre said.

As per the MoU, AP has to give Karnataka regular reports on the elephants’ health and their upkeep. A senior forest official said, “Karnataka is sending elephants to another state after a gap of two years.” From 2016, Karnataka sent over 65 elephants to Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Bihar. Maharashtra was the last state to receive three elephants.