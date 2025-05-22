KPSC graft: Karnataka government could proceed to seek sanction to prosecute officials

BENGALURU: The cabinet is expected to discuss the long-pending issue of irregularities in the KPSC at its meeting on Thursday. Charges relate to allegations of large-scale malpractice in recruitments in 2011, which triggered widespread protests at that time. Sources said the cabinet will review the findings of a CID probe that established the involvement of then KPSC chairman and members in the alleged irregularities. The CID named former KPSC chairman Gonal Bheemappa and member Mangala Sreedhar, along with others who were part of the commission during the controversial recruitments.

The CID’s report is said to have provided evidence of procedural violations and possible manipulation in the selection process. But as KPSC functionaries hold constitutional positions, any legal proceedings against them will require prior sanction from constitutional authorities -- the governor and, in some cases, the President of India.