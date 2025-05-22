KPSC graft: Karnataka government could proceed to seek sanction to prosecute officials

BENGALURU: The cabinet is expected to discuss the long-pending issue of irregularities in the KPSC at its meeting on Thursday. Charges relate to allegations of large-scale malpractice in recruitments in 2011, which triggered widespread protests at that time. Sources said the cabinet will review the findings of a CID probe that established the involvement of then KPSC chairman and members in the alleged irregularities. The CID named former KPSC chairman Gonal Bheemappa and member Mangala Sreedhar, along with others who were part of the commission during the controversial recruitments.
The CID’s report is said to have provided evidence of procedural violations and possible manipulation in the selection process. But as KPSC functionaries hold constitutional positions, any legal proceedings against them will require prior sanction from constitutional authorities -- the governor and, in some cases, the President of India.
Sources said the cabinet will on Thursday look at CID’s recommendations and observations. If the cabinet approves further action in the case, the state government could formally seek permission from constitutional authorities to proceed with the prosecution of officials. Officials familiar with the case said irregularities in 2011 recruitments came to light in 2013 and over 382 appointments were under a cloud.
The revelations put a halt to recruitments and the unofficial freeze continued till 2019, when the BJP government cleared the appointments in 2022.
Many selected candidates have since started working in various departments. If the cabinet decides to reopen the case that has remained dormant for over a decade, it would have significant legal and political implications. While the government is expected to proceed cautiously, because of the sensitivity of the issue, Thursday’s cabinet meeting is likely to set the course for further action in the long-running controversy.