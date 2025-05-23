Karnataka

Bengaluru Metro services on Purple Line restored after morning disruption

BMRCL had halted operations from Whitefield station starting at 5 am due to a technical glitch.
BENGALURU: Metro services on the Purple Line between Whitefield (Kadugodi) and Challaghatta were fully restored at 9.55 am on Friday, following a brief disruption earlier in the day.

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) had halted operations from Whitefield station starting at 5 am due to a technical glitch. During the disruption, trains operated only between Hope Farm Channasandra and Challaghatta metro stations on the Purple Line.

BMRCL confirmed that the issue at Whitefield station has now been resolved and normal services have resumed.

Commuters can now travel the entire stretch of the Purple Line without interruptions.

