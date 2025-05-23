BJP alleges political vendetta, seeks dismissal of Minister Priyank Kharge

BENGALURU: BJP leaders on Thursday accused IT/BT and RDPR Minister Priyank Kharge of misusing his ministerial position to pursue a personal political vendetta against Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council, Chalavadi Narayanswamy. The party appealed to the Governor to dismiss the minister from the Cabinet.
The BJP alleged that Narayanswamy was unlawfully detained for over five hours at the Chittapur Inspection Bungalow by violent individuals, including Congress supporters and persons allegedly linked to the sand mafia. “The assailants forcibly locked the premises, attempted to physically attack the Leader of the Opposition, subjected him to verbal abuse, and also assaulted other BJP members,” BJP leaders stated in a memorandum submitted to the Governor.
The party further alleged that the police remained passive spectators and failed to intervene to protect a constitutional dignitary. “It was evident that the entire district police force was acting under the instructions of the district in-charge minister, Priyank Kharge,” the BJP claimed.
Speaking to the media after submitting the memorandum, Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, R. Ashoka, said they had informed the Governor that Priyank was directly responsible for the attack on Narayanswamy.
“Who gave Congress workers the authority to take the law into their own hands? It is evident that the Congress party is promoting goondaism in the state,” he said. Ashoka added that a request had been made to the Governor to ensure adequate protection for Narayanswamy and to take action against the police personnel and the miscreants involved.
Narayanswamy stated that he faces a threat to his life and that, should anything happen to him, the State Government and Priyank Kharge’s alleged instigation would be to blame. He demanded enhanced security from the government.
BJP leader N. Ravi Kumar remarked that in the “Republic of Kalaburagi”, under the alleged dictatorship of Priyank Kharge, Congress workers act with impunity while the police have been rendered powerless. He demanded the suspension of the police officers involved and disciplinary action against them.