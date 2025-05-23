BJP alleges political vendetta, seeks dismissal of Minister Priyank Kharge

The party further alleged that the police remained passive spectators and failed to intervene to protect a constitutional dignitary. “It was evident that the entire district police force was acting under the instructions of the district in-charge minister, Priyank Kharge,” the BJP claimed.

Speaking to the media after submitting the memorandum, Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, R. Ashoka, said they had informed the Governor that Priyank was directly responsible for the attack on Narayanswamy.

“Who gave Congress workers the authority to take the law into their own hands? It is evident that the Congress party is promoting goondaism in the state,” he said. Ashoka added that a request had been made to the Governor to ensure adequate protection for Narayanswamy and to take action against the police personnel and the miscreants involved.

Narayanswamy stated that he faces a threat to his life and that, should anything happen to him, the State Government and Priyank Kharge’s alleged instigation would be to blame. He demanded enhanced security from the government.

BJP leader N. Ravi Kumar remarked that in the “Republic of Kalaburagi”, under the alleged dictatorship of Priyank Kharge, Congress workers act with impunity while the police have been rendered powerless. He demanded the suspension of the police officers involved and disciplinary action against them.