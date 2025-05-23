‘Don’t take public support for granted,’ Eddelu Karnataka tells Congress

BENGALURU: As the Congress government in Karnataka marks its two-year anniversary with its Sadhana Samavesha celebrations, a prominent citizens’ coalition, Eddelu Karnataka, has issued a pointed critique of the party’s performance, warning the government not to take public support for granted. Eddelu Karnataka, a collective of over 120 civil society organisations, released a statement on Wednesday stating: “This is a citizens’ warning the Congress must open its eyes and ears.”

The coalition reminded the Congress that its ascent to power was “largely fuelled by people’s movements frustrated by the communal rhetoric and governance failures of the BJP”.

“When the BJP’s misrule crossed all limits, Eddelu Karnataka emerged as a civic response. It was the collective effort of citizens’ movements that led to the BJP’s defeat and helped the Congress secure a clear majority. While we did not expect revolutionary change from the Congress, we did hope for better governance under Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Unfortunately, the government’s performance so far has been disappointing,” the statement read.