‘Don’t take public support for granted,’ Eddelu Karnataka tells Congress

BENGALURU: As the Congress government in Karnataka marks its two-year anniversary with its Sadhana Samavesha celebrations, a prominent citizens’ coalition, Eddelu Karnataka, has issued a pointed critique of the party’s performance, warning the government not to take public support for granted. Eddelu Karnataka, a collective of over 120 civil society organisations, released a statement on Wednesday stating: “This is a citizens’ warning the Congress must open its eyes and ears.”
The coalition reminded the Congress that its ascent to power was “largely fuelled by people’s movements frustrated by the communal rhetoric and governance failures of the BJP”.
“When the BJP’s misrule crossed all limits, Eddelu Karnataka emerged as a civic response. It was the collective effort of citizens’ movements that led to the BJP’s defeat and helped the Congress secure a clear majority. While we did not expect revolutionary change from the Congress, we did hope for better governance under Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Unfortunately, the government’s performance so far has been disappointing,” the statement read.
The coalition alleged that the Congress government had continued with “anti-people policies” and warned that “public disillusionment is growing”. “Instead of alleviating hardships, the state’s political direction is intensifying them. In such a context, it is our democratic duty to hold those in power accountable and to criticise them in the interest of the people,” the group stated.
Congress sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, acknowledged that Eddelu Karnataka’s support had been instrumental in the 2023 Assembly elections, particularly in countering the BJP’s campaign focus on issues such as halal, hijab, and other polarising narratives. “Many in the coalition backed us wholeheartedly because they were deeply disillusioned with the communal turn politics had taken,” said a senior Congress leader.