Karnataka cabinet defies centre, approves renaming of Ramanagara to Bengaluru South

BENGALURU: The Karnataka cabinet on Thursday decided to rename Ramanagara as Bengaluru South district.

The Union Government had recently rejected the Karnataka cabinet’s earlier proposal to rename Ramanagara. The cabinet’s latest move represents a setback for Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, who had opposed the renaming. The district was carved out during his tenure as Chief Minister in August 2007.

According to informed sources, the Karnataka cabinet, after weighing the legal pros and cons, decided to proceed with the renaming of the district, defying the Centre.

“The Union Government has no authority in this matter. We had sent a proposal merely to inform them. However, some individuals sought to politicise the issue. Land and land records fall under the purview of the state. Henceforth, Ramanagara will be referred to as Bengaluru South district in all documents,” Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar told the media following the cabinet meeting. Ramanagara, now renamed, is also the home district of Shivakumar, who serves as Karnataka Congress President.

Meanwhile, Congress workers in Ramanagara celebrated the cabinet’s decision.

Tunnel road project and infrastructure approvals

The cabinet also authorised Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to take a decision on the implementation of the proposed tunnel road project in Bengaluru, estimated to cost Rs 17,800 crore. “The Chief Minister and I will jointly assess the project’s technical aspects to decide whether to adopt the Build-Operate-Transfer model or a hybrid alternative. Global tenders will be invited for its execution,” said Shivakumar, who also holds the Bengaluru Development portfolio.

Additionally, the cabinet approved revised estimates for the Namma Metro Phase II project, now pegged at Rs 40,425.02 crore. It also cleared tenders worth Rs 4,791.95 crore, to be executed over seven years across 33 packages, for garbage collection and transportation within BBMP jurisdiction.

The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) has decided to waive interest for defaulters who have leased CA sites, provided they pay the full lease amount within 120 days. This is expected to result in a loss of Rs 230 crore to the exchequer.