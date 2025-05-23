Karnataka cabinet defies centre, approves renaming of Ramanagara to Bengaluru South

BENGALURU: The Karnataka cabinet on Thursday decided to rename Ramanagara as Bengaluru South district.
The Union Government had recently rejected the Karnataka cabinet’s earlier proposal to rename Ramanagara. The cabinet’s latest move represents a setback for Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, who had opposed the renaming. The district was carved out during his tenure as Chief Minister in August 2007.
According to informed sources, the Karnataka cabinet, after weighing the legal pros and cons, decided to proceed with the renaming of the district, defying the Centre.
“The Union Government has no authority in this matter. We had sent a proposal merely to inform them. However, some individuals sought to politicise the issue. Land and land records fall under the purview of the state. Henceforth, Ramanagara will be referred to as Bengaluru South district in all documents,” Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar told the media following the cabinet meeting. Ramanagara, now renamed, is also the home district of Shivakumar, who serves as Karnataka Congress President.
Meanwhile, Congress workers in Ramanagara celebrated the cabinet’s decision.
Tunnel road project and infrastructure approvals
The cabinet also authorised Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to take a decision on the implementation of the proposed tunnel road project in Bengaluru, estimated to cost Rs 17,800 crore. “The Chief Minister and I will jointly assess the project’s technical aspects to decide whether to adopt the Build-Operate-Transfer model or a hybrid alternative. Global tenders will be invited for its execution,” said Shivakumar, who also holds the Bengaluru Development portfolio.
Additionally, the cabinet approved revised estimates for the Namma Metro Phase II project, now pegged at Rs 40,425.02 crore. It also cleared tenders worth Rs 4,791.95 crore, to be executed over seven years across 33 packages, for garbage collection and transportation within BBMP jurisdiction.
The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) has decided to waive interest for defaulters who have leased CA sites, provided they pay the full lease amount within 120 days. This is expected to result in a loss of Rs 230 crore to the exchequer.
SES-2015 discussion inconclusive
Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H.K. Patil stated that although the cabinet discussed the Socio-Economic and Educational Survey (SES-2015) report, the outcome was inconclusive. “Only four or five ministers have submitted their personal opinions as requested by the Chief Minister. The discussion will continue in the next cabinet meeting,” Patil said.
Speaker U.T. Khader is scheduled to hold discussions with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Minister H.K. Patil, and the Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, R. Ashoka, at 5 p.m. on 25 May to decide on the revocation of the suspension of 18 BJP MLAs.
Other decisions
To drop prosecution against the former chairman and eight members of the Karnataka Public Service Commission accused of irregularities in the 2011 Gazetted Probationers selection process.
To construct a reservoir across the Arkavathy river at Kanakapura at an estimated cost of Rs 120 crore.
To fill 59 tanks in Nandagudi and Sulibele hoblis through the H.N. Valley project via lift irrigation at a cost of Rs 140 crore.
Approval for the Karnataka Housing Board to develop multi-storey residential apartments in Bandemata at a cost of Rs 180 crore.
To promulgate an ordinance exempting compulsory rural service for MBBS graduates educated under the government quota who wish to claim reservation in postgraduate and specialised programmes.
To grant 25 guntas to the Congress Bhavan Trust in Chamarajanagara at 10% of the guidance value.
To provide a government guarantee to the Karnataka State Cooperative Agriculture and Rural Development Bank to secure a NABARD refinance of Rs 1,600 crore.