Karnataka HC frowns on party-in-persons incapable of pleading cases

BENGALURU: Taking note of the phenomenon of indisciplined, irrelevant, unnecessary and unrelated pleadings, commonly seen whenever a party-in-person appears either as petitioner or respondent for their own cases, the Karnataka High Court said they should not be granted permission to argue in court in-person.

The court said the pleadings are barely up to the mark, and the party-in-persons are unable to draft their cases properly. The court said it is desirable that while assessing the competency to appear as party-in-person by the committee, their capacity to plead and draft the case properly as per the law of pleadings, should be applied as one of the criteria.