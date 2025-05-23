Panel for temple task force to handle stampedes, fires

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Administrative Reforms Commission – II, headed by senior MLA R.V. Deshpande, submitted its eighth recommendation report to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday. It has recommended the constitution of a Temple Task Force (TTF) that can be trained to handle potential emergencies such as fires, stampedes, and medical crises.

According to the recommendations, the TTF can better manage large gatherings of devotees and prevent stampedes while ensuring safety and security. It will also promote efficient management of temple services and ensure orderly queues are maintained for ticket counters, ‘darshan’ lines, and the distribution of ‘prasadam’.