Panel for temple task force to handle stampedes, fires

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Administrative Reforms Commission – II, headed by senior MLA R.V. Deshpande, submitted its eighth recommendation report to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday. It has recommended the constitution of a Temple Task Force (TTF) that can be trained to handle potential emergencies such as fires, stampedes, and medical crises.
According to the recommendations, the TTF can better manage large gatherings of devotees and prevent stampedes while ensuring safety and security. It will also promote efficient management of temple services and ensure orderly queues are maintained for ticket counters, ‘darshan’ lines, and the distribution of ‘prasadam’.
The TTF will implement safety protocols such as controlling access points, setting up barricades, and directing the movement of devotees to avoid bottlenecks and congestion. It will work closely with local authorities, medical services, and fire safety personnel to create a comprehensive emergency response plan. “During larger events, it may be necessary to set up temporary medical booths and increase security presence in and around the temple,” the report stated.
The task force will use clear signage, loudspeakers, and other communication tools to keep devotees informed about queue systems, entry and exit points, safety protocols, and any changes in temple timings or procedures. “Accordingly, appropriate provisions of the Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowment Rules, 2002, may be amended,” it added.
GP, ULBs to have a say in ration cards
The report notes that currently, ration cards found ineligible are directly suspended or cancelled without giving beneficiaries an opportunity to be heard. It recommends that Gram Panchayats and Urban Local Bodies be formally involved in the inclusion/exclusion process. Standard Operating Procedures should be implemented, including a provision for appeal before final disqualification.
Other recommendations
The Commission has identified 15,000 critical vacancies across 23 departments and recommends that these posts be filled as a top priority.
Due to the absence of approved master plans, many urban areas face unplanned development and legal disputes. The Commission has recommended penalising Urban Local Bodies to expedite urban planning within the stipulated timeframe.