Seven accused in 2024 Haveri gang rape case re-arrested after viral bail celebration procession in Karnataka

HAVERI: Seven accused in the 2024 Haveri gang rape case were re-arrested after being released on bail on May 20. Following their release, family and friends of the accused were taken in a celebratory procession from the sub-jail to their hometown, Akkihalur, which is about 30 km away.

Videos of the celebratory procession went viral on social media, prompting a swift police response. In response, the court cancelled the bail granted to the seven accused and ordered their return to the sub-jail.

In January 2024, the accused had attacked a girl from their own community for being seen with a boy from another faith, and subsequently gang-raped her. The victim filed a complaint at the Hangal police station, leading to the arrest of 19 individuals. While 12 of them were granted bail earlier, the remaining seven received bail on May 20.

From the sub jail to Akkihalur, around 10 cars, 30 bikes were part of the procession. Even the accused posed with a victory symbol, and followers cheered their names.

Anshu Kumar S, Superintendent of Police, said that all seven accused in the Hangal gang rape case who were recently granted bail by the district court have been re-arrested by the police for violating bail conditions.

Accused are rowdy sheeters in Hangal town police station and namely, Aftab Chandankatti, Madarsab Mandakki, Samiulla Lalanavar, Mohmad Sadiq Agasimani, Shoib Mulla, Tousif Chowti and Riyaz Savinkeri were accuses in gang rape got bail and all were participated in the procession.

“Case against under un lawful procession IPC 189(2), 191(2), 281, 351(2), 351(3) and 190 BNS-2023. Case has been registered in the Hangal town police station. After video goes viral police verify the videos and it confirmed that all accuses were presented in the procession,” he added.