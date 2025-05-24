84-year-old Bengaluru man dies, tests positive for Covid-19; health dept clarifies virus not cause of death

BENGALURU: An 84-year-old man from Bengaluru who died on May 17 tested positive for COVID-19, according to a report received on May 24. However, health officials have clarified that the cause of his death was septic shock and multi-organ dysfunction, not the virus.

The elderly man had been admitted to a private hospital on May 13 with serious health complications.

Health Department officials told TNIE that he suffered from septic shock and multi-organ dysfunction — a life-threatening condition where an infection causes several organs to fail.

He also had pneumonia in both lungs and multiple pre-existing health problems. Officials confirmed that he had no recent travel history.

“The patient had several comorbidities and died from complications related to a severe infection. Covid was present, but it cannot be considered the main cause of death,” a senior health department official told TNIE. “We are fully prepared and all necessary medical supplies are in place,” the official added.

As of Saturday, Karnataka reported 38 Covid cases, a rise of three compared to Friday. Of these, 32 cases were from Bengaluru alone, with one each reported from Bengaluru Rural, Dakshina Kannada, Vijayanagara, and Ballari, and two from Mysuru. So far, 108 Covid tests have been conducted by the department.