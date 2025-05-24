BJP chargesheet against Karnataka govt is a bundle of lies: CM Siddaramaiah

MYSURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday tore into BJP and its chargesheet on the two-year-old Congress government alleging that development works have come to a standstill with the implementation of the five guarantees. The CM called it a bundle of lies and said BJP leaders BS Yediyurappa, R Ashoka and BY Vijayendra have made baseless charges.

After launching projects worth Rs 513 crore at KR Nagar, he said, BJP and JDS leaders should visit the town to know whether the government has carried out development works or not. BJP should know that with the guarantee schemes, 50-60 lakh women use free buses every day and around 500 crore women have used the facility since its introduction two years ago, he said. Can a bankrupt government take up work worth Rs 513 crore, he asked.

Accusing the previous BJP government of looting the state, he said it sanctioned projects worth Rs 2.70 lakh crore without allocating funds. Previous CM Basavaraj Bommai gave orders to carry out works worth Rs 1.66 lakh crore for which the Congress government had to pay, he claimed.

The huge turnout of four lakh people at the rally in Hosapete marking two years of the Congress government is a testimony to good governance as people are happy with the guarantees, he said. Karnataka, now the second highest in GST collection, will be first in the next financial year, he said.

Centre should take steps: Siddaramaiah on CovidOn the increasing number of Covid cases in several Asian countries like Singapore, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that the Union Government should take immediate precautionary measures to protect the citizens.