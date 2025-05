GADAG : To err is human, to steal is divine. Not convinced? Come along 10 km from Gadag town on way to Bagalkote, you will find the temple of Dandina Durgamma, where you are not only forgiven for stealing but blessed for the very pious act.

Thousands of devotees from north Karnataka and neighbouring states of Maharashtra, AP and Telangana attend the week-long Dandina Durgamma fair, largely a tribal festival, held at the temple premises to receive the blessings of the goddess. Now is your time to go and do some soul searching--the festival began on Tuesday and will continue for a week. And try to hold on to your mobile phones, purses and jewellery. These seem to be the favourite items of thieves at the fair.

For all that, there have been only a few complaints about stealing during the fair, said the local police. The police, however, have cautioned devotees to safeguard their belongings during their visit to the temple. The police had asked the temple management and organisers of the fair to install CCTV cameras at the temple premises as a precaution to ward off potential mischief-makers. But the organisers seem to be reluctant to do so.

‘CCTV cams to help check stealing’

Duravva Dandin (68), a devotee and a member of the temple management committee, said, “The fair has been celebrated for many decades but nobody knows when it all began. Earlier it was a small temple, now it has been renovated. Devotees still practice the ritual of stealing. Many think that if they steal something, the goddess will bless them. Yes, some people will complain to the police, and some will not. We will install CCTV cameras from now onwards as it was delayed due to some technical issue.”

According to a person who is familiar with the local lore, earlier, thieves, after their business would get out of town and visit the temple to pray to Dandin Durgamma. Gradually, this turned into a practice during the annual fair, prompting many who attended it to indulge in stealing, believing it would bring them blessings from the goddess.