Karnataka CET 2025 results announced; over 3 lakh candidates receive rankings

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) on Saturday announced the results of the 2025 Common Entrance Test (CET) for admission to professional courses. The results are available for public access on the official websites https://karresults.nic.in and https://cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/ugcetrank2025/checkresult.aspx after 2 pm.
This year, a total of 3,30,787 candidates registered for CET, with 3,11,996 appearing for the exam. Subject-wise, 3,11,690 wrote the Physics paper, 3,11,767 attempted Chemistry, 3,04,170 wrote Mathematics, and 2,39,459 appeared for the Biology paper.
The merit list has been prepared based on revised answer keys finalised by subject experts. As per their recommendations, one question in Physics, two in Chemistry, and two in Biology were corrected. Evaluation was carried out in accordance with these final answers, Higher Education Minister Dr MC Sudhakar, while announcing the results, said.
The minister said that the CET rank list was compiled by considering the highest marks obtained in the first and second examinations of the Second PUC, conducted by the KSEAB. For the first time, Second PUC marks of CBSE and ICSE students studying in Karnataka were collected online and used for ranking.
Among the top rankers, Bhavesh Jayanthi secured the first rank in the engineering stream. Akshay M Hedge topped the agriculture stream, while Harishraj DV emerged as the topper in the BNYS, veterinary, and nursing streams.
“KEA also addressed a sensitive case from Bidar, where a student was not allowed to write the CET Mathematics exam after being asked to remove his janivara (sacred thread). He was awarded a CET rank of 2.06 lakh in the engineering stream based on his second PUC average and his Physics score—the only CET paper he appeared for,” Sudhakar mentioned.
To enhance transparency, KEA implemented several first-time measures during the examination. A mobile app with facial recognition was used to verify students’ identity before allowing them into exam centers. CCTV cameras were installed at all centres, and live webcasting was done and monitored from district control rooms. Additionally, police-supervised security ensured that one home guard was stationed for every 100 students, and frisking was conducted at all centres.
This year, KEA uploaded 11.67 lakh Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) answer sheets of all students across subjects to its website.
The results, initially expected earlier, were delayed by four to five days due to nearly 10,000 candidates entering incorrect registration or roll numbers. Students from other states or countries who studied under different boards were asked to upload their marks via a link. Their rank was issued after verifying the marks entered and the documents uploaded.
For the first time, original document verification was completed before the CET results were released. This was done online using SATS and RD data, while documents that couldn’t be verified digitally were manually checked in the respective PU colleges. KEA also verified documents submitted under various reservation categories at its office. In all, the documents of three lakh candidates have been verified and are ready for the next phase of admission.
KEA clarified that seats in medical, dental, and AYUSH courses will be allotted based on NEET-UG 2025 scores. Combined counselling for engineering, medical, and other courses will begin after NEET results are declared, as per the MCC schedule. Ranks for architecture courses will be based on NATA-2025 scores, while ranks for BPT, BPO, and BSc Allied Health Science will be announced later.
For students with disabilities, document verification will take place at the KEA office from June 3 to 6, with doctors present to assess eligibility.