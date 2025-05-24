Karnataka CET 2025 results announced; over 3 lakh candidates receive rankings

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) on Saturday announced the results of the 2025 Common Entrance Test (CET) for admission to professional courses. The results are available for public access on the official websites https://karresults.nic.in and https://cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/ugcetrank2025/checkresult.aspx after 2 pm.

This year, a total of 3,30,787 candidates registered for CET, with 3,11,996 appearing for the exam. Subject-wise, 3,11,690 wrote the Physics paper, 3,11,767 attempted Chemistry, 3,04,170 wrote Mathematics, and 2,39,459 appeared for the Biology paper.

The merit list has been prepared based on revised answer keys finalised by subject experts. As per their recommendations, one question in Physics, two in Chemistry, and two in Biology were corrected. Evaluation was carried out in accordance with these final answers, Higher Education Minister Dr MC Sudhakar, while announcing the results, said.

The minister said that the CET rank list was compiled by considering the highest marks obtained in the first and second examinations of the Second PUC, conducted by the KSEAB. For the first time, Second PUC marks of CBSE and ICSE students studying in Karnataka were collected online and used for ranking.