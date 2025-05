BENGALURU: The State Government has announced the appointment of 51,000 guest teachers for the 2025–26 academic year. The move is aimed at ensuring that government primary and high schools reopen on schedule and function smoothly when the new academic year begins on May 29.

Of the total appointments, 40,000 teachers will be assigned to primary schools and 11,000 to high schools.

This allocation reflects the state’s urgent need to strengthen both foundational and secondary levels of education. The appointments will be temporary in nature, lasting either until regular teachers are recruited and posted or until the end of the academic year.

“This decision is crucial to bridge the immediate gap in teaching staff and to ensure that our students do not suffer due to a lack of teachers,” Karnataka School Education and Literacy Minister Madhu Bangarappa said. “Our priority is to ensure that quality education is accessible from day one of the new academic year,” he added.

To streamline the process, the government has directed officials to prepare a detailed plan covering the honorarium structure, as well as the district- and taluk-wise distribution of these guest teachers.