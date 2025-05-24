KSDL to enter perfume sector: Minister MB Patil

BENGALURU: The Industry Minister MB Patil on Friday informed that the Karnataka Soap and Detergents Limited (KSDL) to enter the perfume sector and they had recently sent a team of officials to Uttar Pradesh to study the perfume sector.

He reiterated they have considered actress Tamannaah as the brand ambassador for the KSDL based on her social media presence and the government aims to reach Rs 5,000 crore turnover by 2030. For this they are doing aggressive marketing pan-India, he said.

Reiterating actress Bhatia’s appointment as a brand ambassador, Patil said, “We aim to increase business to Rs 5,000 crore in the next three years and if we reach that, they might have to hire a Hollywood actress.” Patil said KSDL is the state’s identity.

“I am from Vachana Parampara and I have more respect for the language and am more committed to the language. I also respect the artists from here. But when it comes to the business, we need to see the competition. This is why as per the expert’s suggestions, we have appointed Tamannaah as brand ambassador. One need not have to see it negatively’’ he said.