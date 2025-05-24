Ramanagara district is from now on called as Bengaluru South

BENGALURU: The Revenue Department on Friday issued an official notification renaming Ramanagara district as Bengaluru South.

According to the notification issued by the Principal Secretary Rajender Kumar Kataria, “As per the provision of section 4 (4A) of Karnataka Land Revenue Act, the name of Ramanagara district will be renamed as Bengaluru South district of the Karnataka State by declaring Ramanagara as district head quarters.”

CM, DyCM defend move

CM Siddaramaiah and DyCM DK Shivakumar defended the decision to rename Ramanagara. In Mysuru, Siddaramaiah said the State has the power to rename districts. Refuting the charges made by Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy that history has been distorted by renaming Ramanagara, the CM said that the decision was taken based on public opinion.

In Vijayapura, reacting to Kumaraswamy’s remarks, Shivakumar questioned the former’s political choices. “Did Kumaraswamy come to Ramanagara to do politics? Why did he not do politics in his home district of Hassan? Why hasn’t he removed the initials in his name, which refer to his father’s name and his village’s name?” he asked. Shivakumar said that changing names is related to the aspirations of the people.

On criticism that the name change was aimed at boosting real estate, Shivakumar admitted that development was indeed a key objective. “We want the people of our village to benefit. Everyone should have jobs, farmers should prosper, and investors should come from across the globe. Increasing property value and creating opportunities is part of our vision for development,” he said, adding that there were no plans to change the name of Ramanagara town.

Decision taken to favour land mafia, says Shobha

Union MoS Shobha Karandlaje on Friday alleged that Ramanagara district has been renamed as Bengaluru South to favour the land mafia. Speaking to reporters in Sullia, Dakshina Kannada, she said that the mafia in Bengaluru wanted to rename Ramanagara so that the land value appreciates.