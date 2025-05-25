Anubhava Mantapa will be inaugurated next year, says CM Siddaramaiah

MYSURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday said that the Anubhava Mantapa, being constructed at a cost of over Rs 600 crore in Basavakalyan of Bidar district, will be completed and inaugurated next year.
He was speaking after inaugurating the ‘Basava Jayanti 2025: Our Steps Towards Anubhava Mantapa’ programme organised by the Basava Balagala Okoota and the All India Veerashaiva-Lingayat Mahasabha in Mysuru.
The CM explained that Anubhava Mantapa is being developed as a replica of the world’s first Parliament, originally established in the 12th century by social reformer Basavanna. “Work is ongoing and will be completed next year,” the CM assured the gathering.
The CM said that it was his government that constituted a committee headed by writer Go Ru Channabasappa to prepare the project report for the project.
Siddaramaiah said that Basavanna was not only a revolutionary social reformer but also a globally recognised economist. “His teachings of Kayaka (dignity of labour) and Dasoha (equitable distribution) aimed at socio-economic equality. The revolution he led against the caste system is unmatched anywhere in the world,” Siddaramaiah added.
He emphasised that Basavanna envisioned a casteless, secular, and humane society. “Vachana and Dasa literature are landmarks in Kannada literature, making knowledge accessible to those previously denied education,” the CM said.
Reflecting on his own life, the CM shared a personal story. “My parents were illiterate. I was enrolled directly into Class 5 thanks to my school headmaster, Rajappa. My father had initially sent me to learn Veeramakkala Kunita instead of schooling. It was art dance teacher Nanjegowda who taught me the basics of language and math on sand. After two years of training, I was tending cattle until Rajappa ensured I went to school. I owe my education and the opportunity of becoming CM twice to Dr BR Ambedkar, who studied Basavanna’s vachanas and ensured their essence was reflected in the Constitution,” the CM said.
The event was attended by Suttur Mutt seer Shivaratri Deshikendra Swamiji and Social Welfare Minister HC Mahadevappa.
