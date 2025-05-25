Belagavi pontiff arrested for kidnapping, raping minor; illegal gambling and weapons found at mutt

BELAGAVI: A self-proclaimed pontiff has been arrested for allegedly kidnapping and raping a minor girl in Bealagavi. The accused Hathyogi Lokeshwar Swami a seer of Ram Mandir Mutt in Mekhali village of Raybag taluk, Belagavi has been taken into judicial custody.

According to reports, the incident occurred on May 13, when the minor girl was returning from a relative’s house. The accused, claiming he would safely drop her home, instead lured her to a lodge in Raichur. There, he allegedly held her for two days and raped her. He later took her to another lodge in Bagalkot, where he continued to abuse her sexually.

The girl managed to contact her parents and narrated the incident. Her parents filed a complaint at the Bagalkot women’s police station. Belagavi SP Dr Bhimashankar Guled confirmed the arrest.

Locals who visited the Mutt found dangerous weapons and materials linked to suspicious activities. Allegations have also surfaced that the pontiff was involved in illegal gambling operations, such as “Matka” number prediction, and had misled several villagers.