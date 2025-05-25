CM Siddaramaiah unveils 1,000-day vision; promises piped water for all houses

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday said in the next 1,000 days, Karnataka aims to guarantee 100% piped water to every household, establish Karnataka as South Asia’s electric vehicle capital and achieve full digital and financial inclusion of women.

In his speech, shared at the India @2047 event organised by NITI Aayog in New Delhi, he highlighted Karnataka’s roadmap for 1,000 days and shared his views on Karnataka’s role in nation-building. The CM did not attend the meeting.

He said the state aims to transform every district into a skill hub, double the area under organic farming and make Karnataka India’s most-efficient service delivery state and advance positive discrimination for social equity, ensuring inclusion of every voice and identity.

‘Must reaffirm our commitment to pluralism, justice, rule of law’

Offering to partner with the Union government and NITI Aayog in sharing the state’s best practices and co-developing frameworks that align with the national ambition of Bharat @2047, he said the Karnataka model is rooted in social justice, economic strength and democratic values. “We believe that the Karnataka experience can serve as a platform for national collaboration, where innovation meets inclusion, and governance meets grassroots transformation,” he added.

As a developed India by 2047 is being envisioned, it is imperative to begin by acknowledging the complex challenges, he said. “These are not just obstacles of resource or capacity, but challenges of distribution, inclusion, governance and resilience,” he said. Despite progress, widening disparities, regional, economic, and social, continue to limit millions.

The real challenge is to ensure equitable development, where every community and region shares in India’s growth and opportunity, he said. “India’s demographic dividend remains one of our greatest assets, but also one of our greatest risks. Jobless growth, underemployment and a misalignment between education and employability can lead to social alienation and economic inefficiency,” he said, emphasising the need for national skilling architecture that is both responsive and anticipatory.